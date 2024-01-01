stock photo similar to Sonoran Toad
Hybrid

Sonoran Toad

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Sonoran Toad effects are mostly calming.

Sonoran Toad is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Cookies and Runtz. This strain is a delectable treat, with a creamy smoke and fruity terpene profile that has hints of citrus and berries. Sonoran Toad is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and uplifting experience. Leafly customers tell us Sonoran Toad effects include euphoric, uplifting, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sonoran Toad when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Tyson 2.0, Sonoran Toad features flavors like sweet, citrus and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Sonoran Toad typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a happy mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sonoran Toad, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Sonoran Toad

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Sonoran Toad strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Relaxed

Sonoran Toad strain flavors

Loading...

Sweet

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sonoran Toad products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sonoran Toad near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sonoran Toad strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.