Sophie's Breath effects are mostly calming.
Sophie's Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Sophie's Breath is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, hungry, and focused. Sophie's Breath has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sophie's Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sophie's Breath
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sophie's Breath strain effects
Sophie's Breath strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sophie's Breath products near you
Similar to Sophie's Breath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—