Sour Apple Biscotti
Sour Apple Biscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Apple and Biscotti. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its unique blend of genetics, Sour Apple Biscotti offers a delightful and balanced experience that appeals to both sativa and indica enthusiasts. Sour Apple Biscotti boasts a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded and potent experience. Leafly customers tell us that Sour Apple Biscotti's effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. This strain's balanced hybrid nature offers a cerebral uplift paired with a soothing body high, making it suitable for various occasions and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Apple Biscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing properties and relaxing physical effects can provide relief for a range of conditions. Sour Apple Biscotti features flavors like sweet apple, earthy biscuit, and a hint of herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedative qualities. The average price of Sour Apple Biscotti typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Sour Apple Biscotti, we invite you to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.
