Sour Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between cherry pie and sour diesel. Sour Cherry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Cherry effects include relaxing, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, insomnia. Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Sour Cherry features an aroma cherry, lemon,and notes of spice with a flavor profile of berries and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
