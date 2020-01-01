- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
From Rare Dankness Seed Bank comes Sour D*OG, a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Rare Dankness #1. This flavorful strain offers a diesel gas scent that permeates your surroundings, while a strong OG Kush flavor awakens your senses. Give Sour D*OG a shot next time your body needs a little love and your mind is ready to explore.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Sour D*OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour D*OG nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Sour D*OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour D*OG nearby.