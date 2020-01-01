ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sour D*OG
Hybrid

Sour D*OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Sour D*OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

From Rare Dankness Seed Bank comes Sour D*OG, a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Rare Dankness #1. This flavorful strain offers a diesel gas scent that permeates your surroundings, while a strong OG Kush flavor awakens your senses. Give Sour D*OG a shot next time your body needs a little love and your mind is ready to explore.

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Strain
Sour D*OG

