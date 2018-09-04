ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 196 reviews

Sour Grape

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Sour Grape
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

137 people reported 1293 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 35%
Stress 52%
Pain 44%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 37%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Grape

The Grape Escape: Cannabis Strains That Taste Like Grapes
Most popular in