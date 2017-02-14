ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sour Joker
Sativa

4.7 70 reviews

Sour Joker

Sour Joker

Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.

Effects

Energetic 42%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 36%
Focused 32%
Euphoric 25%
Depression 30%
Stress 25%
Fatigue 19%
Pain 15%
Anxiety 15%
Anxious 13%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

70

Photos

Lineage

East Coast Sour Diesel
Amnesia Haze
Sour Joker

Products with Sour Joker

