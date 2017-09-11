ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 37 reviews

Sour Patch Kiss

Peppery
Citrus
Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus. 

Effects

27 people reported 264 effects
Uplifted 81%
Focused 66%
Relaxed 66%
Creative 59%
Happy 55%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 33%
ADD/ADHD 29%
Pain 22%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 7%
Headache 7%

Reviews

37

Avatar for Qman1
Member since 2014
This hybrid is definitely a great one to pick up. This sativa dominant strain cures any ailments that you have. Highly suggested that you take small doses of this strange, a little goes s long way. Will either have you energetic, focused and creative or lethargic...it's totally your choice with thi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JourneyAlee
Member since 2017
Let's put it this way: I was only able to buy this strain two times, but it remains on my list of Top 5 Best Strains of all time, and I still ask for it specifically every time I go to the dispensary. Tangy citrusy/earthy flavor with rapid, full-involvement high that lasts about an hour. Smooth smok...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tropical303
Member since 2017
Very head heavy to start then creeps to your toes and fingers. Mind became very focused and clear with a body of jello. Great for movies 🤙🏼
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for CO26
Member since 2016
This is a very fun smoke. Has a slight citrus taste to it. It was a great high. Cereberal high like an indica, but the energy and creativity of a sativa. Super relaxed, fun but product strain
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for buddjunior420
Member since 2017
This strain is good, I mean take another Bong rip good! She tastes like Sour Diesel candy on the inhale, and on the exhale she leaves an OG Kush flavour that just sticks around! Kush Gardens hooked it up too with an ounce for $150 HUGE buds too!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

Kimbo Kush
Sour Kush
Sour Patch Kiss

