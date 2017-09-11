- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
37
Qman1
JourneyAlee
Tropical303
CO26
buddjunior420
Find Sour Patch Kiss nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Patch Kiss nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Sour Patch Kiss
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Patch Kiss nearby.