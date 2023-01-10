Space Cowboy
Space Cowboy effects are mostly calming.
Space Cowboy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Space Cowboy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Space Cowboy strain effects
Space Cowboy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
