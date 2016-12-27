ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 18 reviews

Special Kush #1

aka Special Kush

Special Kush #1

Special Kush #1 by Royal Queen Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that descends from the original varieties of the Afghanistan and Pakistan region. Those who love the physical and deeply relaxing effects typical of indicas won’t be disappointed by the heavy-hitting qualities of Special Kush #1. This indica isn’t difficult to cultivate, but she requires a warm environment and plenty of room to grow wild for best results. 

Reviews

18

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Special Kush #1

