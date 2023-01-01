Special Queen #1
aka Special Queen 1, Special Queen One
Special Queen #1, also known as Special Queen 1 and Special Queen One, is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Special Queen #1 is made by uniting genetics from Power Bud and Skunk. Special Queen #1 manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. We are still learning more about Special Queen #1’s top effects and flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Special Queen #1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
