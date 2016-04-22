A cross between OG #18 and Skunk #1, OG Skunk is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid from DNA Genetics. Flavors of sour fuel and skunky citrus are sure to please fans of both parent strains, while the high offers a nice uplifting head effect along with a relaxing body buzz. Its THC levels have been measured between 16% and 22%.
