Hybrid

4.6 51 reviews

OG Skunk

aka Skunk OG

OG Skunk

A cross between OG #18 and Skunk #1, OG Skunk is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid from DNA Genetics. Flavors of sour fuel and skunky citrus are sure to please fans of both parent strains, while the high offers a nice uplifting head effect along with a relaxing body buzz. Its THC levels have been measured between 16% and 22%.

Happy 59%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 40%
Depression 31%
Stress 31%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
OG #18
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
OG Skunk

