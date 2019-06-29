ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Spiked Punch
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Spiked Punch
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 10 reviews

Spiked Punch

Spiked Punch

California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for kford10893
Member since 2019
Very high grade. Very relaxing strain. Felt like one of the first times i got high. Struggling to come up with coherent sentences due to the potency. Highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OceanMuhammad
Member since 2018
This is the ultimate strain for a person needing to escape the cold world. Smooth take of and a lovely landing. You will be high as a giraffe ass.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Jimanikki
Member since 2018
2 bong rips and I was in wonderland. Wow! Wasn’t expecting that kind of euphoria and body high. Definitely putting this one on my favorites list!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sillivillin
Member since 2019
Solid four for me, maybe even a 4.5. Its pretty and the nose is just as enjoyable. Tastes good smoked but Really good vaped. Gets me well medicated, mind, body and soul.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Upstylo
Member since 2019
Im lovin everything abt this one!!! From the bomb smell to the potent high!!! I picked up some spiked punch once and found myself on my 4 8th of this stuff and realized how much im enjoying the xrta bit of the lemon larry!!! Gives it more of a kick and taste more like lemon... Cant complain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Spiked Punch nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Spiked Punch nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Spiked Punch

Products with Spiked Punch

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Spiked Punch nearby.

Most popular in