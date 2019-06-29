California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.
