Star Kush is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and focused. Star Kush has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Star Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Star Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Star Kush strain effects
Star Kush strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Star Kush products near you
Similar to Star Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—