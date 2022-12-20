Starduster effects are mostly energizing.
Starduster potency is higher THC than average.
Starduster is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and talkative. Starduster has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Starduster, before let us know! Leave a review.
Starduster sensations
Starduster helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
