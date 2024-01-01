stock photo similar to Strawberry Stardust
Hybrid

Strawberry Stardust

Strawberry Stardust is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and Starduster. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Stardust is a strain that produces a fruity, sweet scent and uplifting effects. Strawberry Stardust has a berry and citrus flavor, with hints of earth and spice. Strawberry Stardust is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Stardust effects include feeling happy, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Stardust when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Strawberry Stardust features flavors like berry, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to the mood-lifting and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Strawberry Stardust typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Strawberry Stardust is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Strawberry Stardust is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Stardust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strawberry Stardust strain reviews1

