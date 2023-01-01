Starfire Chem
Starfire Chem is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Chemodo. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Starfire Chem is a potent and flavorful strain that can deliver a blast of euphoria and creativity. Starfire Chem is 23.44% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Starfire Chem effects include feeling focused, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Starfire Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Starfire Chem features flavors like pine, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and earthy aroma. The average price of Starfire Chem typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Starfire Chem has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starfire Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Starfire ChemOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Starfire Chem products near you
Similar to Starfire Chem near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—