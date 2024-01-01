Starwalker
Starwalker effects are mostly calming.
Starwalker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skywalker and Star Killer. This strain is a powerful and pungent strain that can take you to a galaxy far, far away. Starwalker has a spicy and herbal flavor with hints of lemon and pungent diesel. Starwalker is a potent strain that can produce a euphoric and creative high. Starwalker is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Starwalker effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Starwalker when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by DNA Genetics, Starwalker features flavors like spicy/herbal, lemon, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Starwalker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Starwalker is a rare and cosmic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starwalker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
