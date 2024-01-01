stock photo similar to Starwalker
Hybrid

Starwalker

Starwalker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skywalker and Star Killer. This strain is a powerful and pungent strain that can take you to a galaxy far, far away. Starwalker has a spicy and herbal flavor with hints of lemon and pungent diesel. Starwalker is a potent strain that can produce a euphoric and creative high. Starwalker is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Starwalker effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Starwalker when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by DNA Genetics, Starwalker features flavors like spicy/herbal, lemon, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Starwalker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Starwalker is a rare and cosmic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starwalker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Starwalker

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Starwalker strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Tingly

Starwalker strain helps with

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Starwalker products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Starwalker near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Starwalker strain reviews5

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.