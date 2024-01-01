Stracciatella
Stracciatella effects are mostly energizing.
Stracciatella is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 45 and French Toast. Stracciatella is 22-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Stracciatella effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Stracciatella when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and appetite loss. Bred by T.H.Seeds, Stracciatella features flavors like sweet, chocolatey, and spicy that resemble an Italian-style vanilla ice cream with chocolate flakes. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Stracciatella typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stracciatella, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Stracciatella strain effects
Stracciatella strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
