Lip Smacker
Lip Smacker is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Strawberries & Cream. Lip Smacker is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lip Smacker effects include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lip Smacker when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Lip Smacker features flavors like sweet, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lip Smacker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lip Smacker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
