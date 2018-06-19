ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Cheesecake
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Cheesecake

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 174 reviews

Strawberry Cheesecake

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 174 reviews

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

Effects

Show all

116 people reported 876 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 26%
Stress 34%
Pain 33%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 25%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 0%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

174

write a review

Find Strawberry Cheesecake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Cheesecake nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Strawberry Cheesecake

Products with Strawberry Cheesecake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Cheesecake nearby.

Good reads

Show all

These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries

Most popular in