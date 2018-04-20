ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine has been a work in progress for the last two decades, crossing and backcrossing specific cannabis genetics to compose an ideal sativa-dominant hybrid that is simultaneously uplifting and soothing. Produced by Flying Dutchman Gardens, Sugar Pine is an eclectic hybrid with genetics that include Skunk, Sugar Bush, Afghani, and Sweetie. This strain’s aroma is indicative of its name, stinking of sweet pine, with notes of hops and vanilla. The buzz is uplifting and cerebral while remaining light and easy on the body. 

Reviews

Avatar for cactusbones
Member since 2018
Sugar Pine is a Pot-Heads strain. It quickly brings you into a cognitive awareness of your surroundings with a calming body high. Great for creative work or hard labor chores. It keeps you focused and contented while retaining full capacity of your facilities. The aroma is of the forest, with tangy ...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for smb11
Member since 2015
Smooth smoke with a distinct citrus and pine taste. I had put my neck out and noticed significant relief from the pain. Leaves you feeling alert and great as a daytime strain.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for coldbrova
Member since 2017
it's a productive head high, nice and clean. it's fluffy, flakey buds with crystals a beautiful and unique strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Afghani
Skunk No. 1
Sugar Pine

