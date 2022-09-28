Sun Cake
Sun Cake effects are mostly calming.
Sun Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Sun Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, creative, and talkative. Sun Cake has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sun Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sun Cake sensations
Sun Cake helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
