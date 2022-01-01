Sunset Runtz
Sunset Runtz effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunset Runtz sensations
Sunset Runtz helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
