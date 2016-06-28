ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 75 reviews

Sunshine

Sunshine is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain. With a name like Sunshine, you could probably guess that this sativa promises blissful, happy, uplifted effects even on rainy, dark days. The sweet fruity and citrus flavors run with Sunshine’s tropical theme, taking you to a warm place where pain, nausea, and appetite loss don’t exist.  

50 people reported 377 effects
Happy 80%
Uplifted 74%
Energetic 54%
Creative 50%
Euphoric 50%
Depression 34%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%

