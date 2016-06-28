- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Sunshine is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain. With a name like Sunshine, you could probably guess that this sativa promises blissful, happy, uplifted effects even on rainy, dark days. The sweet fruity and citrus flavors run with Sunshine’s tropical theme, taking you to a warm place where pain, nausea, and appetite loss don’t exist.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
75
Find Sunshine nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sunshine nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Sunshine
Hang tight. We're looking for Sunshine nearby.