Supermax OG is a hybrid strain that delivers everything an OG Kush enthusiast cherishes most: fast-acting euphoria that hits like a train alongside an earthy, piney aroma. Its effects tend toward the relaxing indica side of the spectrum with a potency you can see in the thick, sticky blanket of crystal trichomes. With buds that grow both large and dense, commercial growers will appreciate the hefty yields that come out of Supermax OG gardens.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
49
Find Supermax OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Supermax OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Supermax OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Supermax OG nearby.