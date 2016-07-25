ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 49 reviews

Supermax OG

aka Supermax OG Kush, Supermax Kush

Supermax OG

Supermax OG is a hybrid strain that delivers everything an OG Kush enthusiast cherishes most: fast-acting euphoria that hits like a train alongside an earthy, piney aroma. Its effects tend toward the relaxing indica side of the spectrum with a potency you can see in the thick, sticky blanket of crystal trichomes. With buds that grow both large and dense, commercial growers will appreciate the hefty yields that come out of Supermax OG gardens.

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Supermax OG

