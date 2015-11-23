Sweet Berry is a hybrid cross between two flavor powerhouses, Chernobyl and Blueberry. Its Chernobyl parent is a sweet-smelling hybrid strain with floral and lime flavors, while the indica Blueberry lends deep notes of fruit and berry. Sun-grown at the Northern California Hillberry Farms, Sweet Berry offers long-lasting euphoric effects that focus themselves cerebrally.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
fuzzysalamander
chicanaqueen
tim_heidecker
Tokenstein+1722158
EM2007
Find Sweet Berry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Berry nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sweet Berry
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Berry nearby.