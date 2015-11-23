ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Berry is a hybrid cross between two flavor powerhouses, Chernobyl and Blueberry. Its Chernobyl parent is a sweet-smelling hybrid strain with floral and lime flavors, while the indica Blueberry lends deep notes of fruit and berry. Sun-grown at the Northern California Hillberry Farms, Sweet Berry offers long-lasting euphoric effects that focus themselves cerebrally.

Wonderful sour citrusy berry smell. Very euphoric head high with some nice relaxation added. Careful before smoking too much. After having 5-6 bong hits I felt quite out of it and a little slow. Great feeling but not great for having conversation. Having said that, if you want to chill out while sti...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Holy crap, this strain..*read full review* This strain can be great IF used correctly. The key is to let yourself relax. I've smoked high THC content and been fine, but I ate this in an edible and this is what my review is for. This strain worked well for me but only in a small amount. It made my mi...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Pretty good bud. Pleasantly unique. Can taste a hint of berries when smoking it.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
This is a really great strain. Smoked a bowl and felt really good. Mostly a head high with a slight body feel to it. Not too much, just enough to let you know it's there. Was able to have a productive day after smoking this.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

Chernobyl
Blueberry
