Sweet Cheesus
Sweet Cheesus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Frisco OG and UK Cheese. And don’t take this lordly strain’s name in vain! Sweet Cheesus is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sweet Cheesus effects include focused, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients should choose Sweet Cheesus when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and PTSD. Bred by Little Buddy Farm, Sweet Cheesus features flavors like cheese (obviously), berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Sweet Cheesus typically ranges from $25–$200. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Cheesus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
