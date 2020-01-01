ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Purple
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Purple
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Sweet Purple

Sweet Purple

The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Sweet Purple nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Purple nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Sweet Purple

Products with Sweet Purple

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Purple nearby.

Most popular in