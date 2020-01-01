The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Sweet Purple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Purple nearby.
Lineage
Products with Sweet Purple
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Purple nearby.