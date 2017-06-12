Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Find Sweet Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Skunk nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sweet Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Skunk nearby.