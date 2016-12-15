Swiss Tsunami is a rare CBD-rich strain with a pungent smell. A genetic cross of Swiss Gold and Sour Tsunami, Swiss-Tsu is a potent pairing that can generate over 14% CBD with just 0.5% THC on average. Reeking of skunky, herbaceous terpenes and having the bright yet delicate flavor of orange peel on the exhale, Swiss Tsunami is a connoisseur CBD cut in a league of its own. Enjoy this strain to help relieve inflammation, nausea, and anxiety.
