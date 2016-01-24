Swiss Gold is a high-CBD strain from Northern California that is typically classified as a sativa and was bred by the late Lawrence Ringo. Ringo describes the structure of the strain as “pure indica, short and fat.” Swiss Gold regularly tests with CBD:THC ratios of 2:1, and carries an earthy aroma of fresh citrus. The relaxing effects reduce pain and stress while stimulating the appetite, and eventually cradle you to sleep.
