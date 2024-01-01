stock photo similar to T Dub
Hybrid

T Dub

T Dub is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between A-Dub and Purple Bud. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. T Dub is a strain that produces dense and colorful buds with a pungent and complex aroma. T Dub has a diesel and pepper flavor, with hints of lavender and grape. T Dub is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T Dub effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose T Dub when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by unknown breeders, T Dub features flavors like diesel, pepper, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of T Dub typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. T Dub is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. T Dub is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and munchies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T Dub, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

