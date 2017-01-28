Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.
