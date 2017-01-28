ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. A-Dub
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of A-Dub

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 68 reviews

A-Dub

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 68 reviews

A-Dub

Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 373 effects
Happy 76%
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 28%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 33%
Headaches 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

68

write a review

Find A-Dub nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry A-Dub nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Strain
A-Dub

Products with A-Dub

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for A-Dub nearby.

Most popular in