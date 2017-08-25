From Sensi Seeds comes the purple-blossomed indica Purple Bud, appropriately named for its bright hues of lavender. A descendant of Afghani indicas, this colorful plant offers large harvests of sparkling buds that carry the sweet and piney aroma of sandalwood. A distant sativa relative from Jamaica gives this strain a little added height and cerebral invigoration, but Purple Bud’s effects generally fall heavy on both mind and body. After crossing the Afghani indicas with a Jamaican sativa, Sensi Seeds added genetics from a Dutch Hindu Kush and a California Purple Kush.
