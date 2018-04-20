ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 54 reviews

Tangie Biscotti

Tangie Biscotti

Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.  

Effects

33 people reported 264 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 66%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 57%
Giggly 30%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 27%
Depression 24%
PTSD 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

54

