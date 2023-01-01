Tenzin Kush
aka Tenzin Kush #4
Tenzin Kush is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is approximately 30% sativa and 70% indica. Tenzin Kush is a captivating strain known for its deeply relaxing effects and intriguing flavor profile that sets it apart from others. Tenzin Kush boasts a THC content of around 18-22%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced and moderate potency experience. Leafly customers have reported that Tenzin Kush's effects include a sense of tranquility and physical relaxation, often accompanied by a mood-lifting sensation. Users frequently note an enhanced sense of well-being and stress relief when enjoying this strain. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Tenzin Kush to alleviate symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety. Its indica-dominant nature lends itself well to promoting relaxation and aiding in sleep. Tenzin Kush features flavors that blend the earthy and woody undertones of Hindu Kush with subtle hints of herbal and floral notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedative effects. Its unique combination of lineage, effects, and flavors make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a peaceful and therapeutic experience. Tenzin Kush's ability to induce relaxation and tranquility while offering a balanced high makes it a standout strain in the cannabis world. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Tenzin Kush, consider sharing your insights and journey by leaving a strain review.
