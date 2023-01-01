stock photo similar to Tequila Sunrise
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Tequila Sunrise is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tequila Sunrise effects include happy, relaxed, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tequila Sunrise when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Tequila Sunrise features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Tequila Sunrise typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tequila Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



