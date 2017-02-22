ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Terminator OG
Indica

4.8 13 reviews

Terminator OG

Terminator Kush (also known as Terminator OG) is a heavy indica-dominant strain with effects similar to that of Death Star and Brutus. This strain offers medium to heavy physical effects that creep onto the body while simultaneously wrapping the consumer’s mind in heady energy. While this mental stimulation initially holds Terminator Kush upright, the cerebral buzz is second to the physical relaxation that sets in over time. 

Reviews

13

Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Got some Terminator OG concentrate, this stuff is so bomb, it smells and tastes amazing and the high literally terminates you lol. It's a very strong indica, definitely a hard creep couch lock high. Great for pain, spasms and insomnia, a must try for any indica lovers. Stuff tested at 89.88% THC too...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for TheConeMaster
Member since 2016
Terminator is a very strong, pure indica. Rare on the street. High quality. Great night smoke. If you are not a heavy smoker you must respect this strain.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Keishap04
Member since 2017
Favorite so far. I was super productive with zero anxiety. Also allowed me to have singular thoughts instead being scattered. Love, love, love this one!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ethvn._.skat3s
Member since 2019
This is just fucking bomb
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Derf420
Member since 2017
Wow it's what it says & then some. My body's really really relaxed
EuphoricHappy
Photos

Lineage

OG Kush
Strain
Terminator OG

Products with Terminator OG

