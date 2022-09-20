Thank You Jerry
Thank You Jerry effects are mostly calming.
Thank You Jerry is an uplifting strain with a lot of Chemdog in its family tree. It's a cross between Snow Dog and Gorilla Dawg. You will get a lot of lemon and pine when you smell this beautiful flower, two scents indicative of strains that will keep you functional. However, it also has a little spice—from the terpene, caryophyllene—at the end that will get your body buzzing, and melt away stress and aches. Oh, and the Original Glue in the genetics does a great job of bumping up the THC percentage, so it’s on the potent side. Chemdog strains have a reputation for being great with visuals, so whether you’re watching a great film or playing video games with friends, Thank You Jerry will help you stay focused as well as enhance the cinematic treats. Enjoy the show!
Buy Thank You Jerry weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Thank You Jerry products near you
Thank You Jerry sensations
Similar to Thank You Jerry near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—