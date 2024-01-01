write a review
The CEO is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Eddie from a genetic cross of Chemdog x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies. This strain offers consumers uplifting, tingly effects that also help mitigate pain. The CEO has a strong herbal and earthy terpene profile backed by myrcene and pinene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The CEO, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
