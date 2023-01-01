The Chemist
The Chemist is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem D and Biscotti. This strain from Connected Cannabis Co. has a dark gassy flavor of the Biscotti with a afterburn in the nose from the Chem Diesel. The Chemist has a high THC content of 28.57%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Chemist effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Chemist when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Connected Cannabis Co., The Chemist features flavors like diesel, floral, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of The Chemist typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet, The Chemist may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Chemist, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
