ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem D.O.G.
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Chem D.O.G.
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 28 reviews

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

write a review

Find Chem D.O.G. nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chem D.O.G. nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Chem D.O.G.

Products with Chem D.O.G.

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chem D.O.G. nearby.

Most popular in