The Great Ha'Tuh
The Great Ha'Tuh effects are mostly energizing.
The Great Ha'Tuh potency is higher THC than average.
Great Ha’Tuh is a hybrid weed strain made that combines Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami with Jet Fuel. Great Ha’Tuh is 30.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Great Ha’Tuh effects include relaxing, tingly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Great Ha’Tuh when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Bred by Progressive Treatment Solutions, Great Ha’Tuh features an aroma of mango with an earthy note and flavors of diesel, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Great Ha’Tuh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
The Great Ha'Tuh sensations
The Great Ha'Tuh helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
