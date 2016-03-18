The Grunk is a perfect representation of its parent strains Grape Ape and Skunk #1. The aroma is sweet and fruity, mixing with pungent skunky notes to create a flavorful burst of earthy, grape flavors upon exhale. The relaxing indica-dominant effects calm body pains and are balanced by a clear-headed cerebral buzz that lifts away anxieties.
