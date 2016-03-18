ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 43 reviews

The Grunk

The Grunk

The Grunk is a perfect representation of its parent strains Grape Ape and Skunk #1. The aroma is sweet and fruity, mixing with pungent skunky notes to create a flavorful burst of earthy, grape flavors upon exhale. The relaxing indica-dominant effects calm body pains and are balanced by a clear-headed cerebral buzz that lifts away anxieties.

Effects

Euphoric 66%
Happy 66%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 51%
Creative 29%
Pain 22%
Depression 18%
Lack of appetite 18%
Anxiety 18%
Nausea 14%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
The Grunk

