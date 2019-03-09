Bred by Growing Passion, Lemonchello 28 is a well-balanced hybrid cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. It produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Lemonchello 28 leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
