Hybrid

4.5 18 reviews

Lemonchello 28

aka Limoncello, Lemoncello

Lemonchello 28

Bred by Growing Passion, Lemonchello 28 is a well-balanced hybrid cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. It produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Lemonchello 28 leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.

Lineage

First strain parent
The Original Lemonnade
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Lemonchello 28

