The Sister is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that is said to be a rare “sister” cut of Chemdawg. Although led by indica genetics, The Sister provides uplifting, clear-headed euphoria that leaves the mind awake and nimble for creative endeavors while also kick-starting the appetite. Like her sister, this strain takes on a sweet citrus and sour diesel aroma.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Find The Sister nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Sister nearby.
Lineage
Products with The Sister
Hang tight. We're looking for The Sister nearby.