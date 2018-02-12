The White Angel (AKA White Angel OG) is an award-winning strain and longstanding veteran of the Los Angeles cannabis community. The breeders, also called White Angel, created this strain by crossing a triple backcrossed White Widow with the potent California native, SFV OG. This perfect 50/50 hybrid consistently tests at or above 30% total THC. The White Angel’s rich aroma is a seductive perfume of pine and sweet citrus. It has a well-developed bud structure and robust resin production, and offers consumers deep relaxation alongside pain and insomnia relieving attributes.