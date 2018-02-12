ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The White Angel (AKA White Angel OG) is an award-winning strain and longstanding veteran of the Los Angeles cannabis community. The breeders, also called White Angel, created this strain by crossing a triple backcrossed White Widow with the potent California native, SFV OG. This perfect 50/50 hybrid consistently tests at or above 30% total THC. The White Angel’s rich aroma is a seductive perfume of pine and sweet citrus. It has a well-developed bud structure and robust resin production, and offers consumers deep relaxation alongside pain and insomnia relieving attributes. 

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
The White Angel

