The White Angel (AKA White Angel OG) is an award-winning strain and longstanding veteran of the Los Angeles cannabis community. The breeders, also called White Angel, created this strain by crossing a triple backcrossed White Widow with the potent California native, SFV OG. This perfect 50/50 hybrid consistently tests at or above 30% total THC. The White Angel’s rich aroma is a seductive perfume of pine and sweet citrus. It has a well-developed bud structure and robust resin production, and offers consumers deep relaxation alongside pain and insomnia relieving attributes.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Find The White Angel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The White Angel nearby.
Lineage
Products with The White Angel
Hang tight. We're looking for The White Angel nearby.