  3. Thelonious Skunk
Hybrid

4.6 13 reviews

Thelonious Skunk

Thelonious Skunk, named for Colorado Seed Inc.’s favorite jazz musician, Thelonious Monk, is the funky lovechild of Island Sweet Skunk and Nina Limone. This upbeat, bebopping combo exhibits tropical flavors like citrus trees and sweet earth, mixed with a distinct skunky undertone. Its bouquet of diverse smells aligns well with its energizing effects, which wrap the consumer in a pleasant, upbeat haze that helps combat depression and lethargy.  

 

Reviews

13

Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
I have never stated in Leafly that I am amongst other talents a musician who plays all of the Woodwinds instruments and up at our Chalet I have a serious Music Room with all of my Saxophones, Sopranino to a Concert Bass Saxophones. I have a recording suite and read and write musique both. I am a...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Arisstoned67
Member since 2016
Super smooth, citrus undertone, amazing body high. Zero pain! This is amazing for someone who is a daily smoker. I'm a major pain sufferer, and typically it takes 3 fatties to do the job. I smoked a pinner, one, uno, and I'm fried.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lexustap
Member since 2017
This strain is nice, nice, nice, all the way around. Gentle on the intake, and I never cough or get an irritated throat from using this strain. I admit I decided to first try it because of the name and I associated it with an artsy, creative feeling at first. Fortunately it's also better than most s...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zgknkcpl
Member since 2018
I smoked this strain tonight and, while stoned, I cleaned the kitchen and followed it up with spectacular sex. I give this one multiple thumbs up. Revs me up in so many ways. Yummy!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for diggy2283
Member since 2017
Great strain! Super relaxing happy time. Makes you feel so ubeat. Great strain for smoking in groups.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Nina Limone
Island Sweet Skunk
Thelonious Skunk

