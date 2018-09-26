ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tickle Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tickle Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 10 reviews

Tickle Kush

Tickle Kush

Tickle Kush is a relatively new strain bred by Greenwerkz in Colorado. It is a compelling hybrid that combines the earthy diesel flavors of Chemdawg with the pungent and vigorous LA Kush. Tickle Kush was selected as one of “Earth’s Strongest Strains of 2014” by High Times, claiming THC levels reaching up to 27%. Its short stature and quick flowering period make Tickle Kush a great strain for indoor cultivation. The potent effects are a balanced mixture of a happy sativa head buzz with deep, relaxing indica properties.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

write a review

Find Tickle Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tickle Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tickle Kush
User uploaded image of Tickle Kush

Lineage

First strain parent
LA Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Tickle Kush

Products with Tickle Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tickle Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Cannabis Strains With Rare &amp; Unusual Terpene Profiles
Cannabis Strains With Rare &amp; Unusual Terpene Profiles

Most popular in